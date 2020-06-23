The Kosciuszko Foundation kindly requests that Fort Bragg be renamed “Fort Kosciuszko.”

An Open Letter to President Donald Trump

Dear President Trump:

The U.S. Army has 10 bases named after confederate officers, such as Braxton Bragg, who were traitors and declared war on the United States. That makes no sense. Bragg’s unit killed U.S. Army soldiers. Why should American soldiers serve at a base that honors their enemy?

That is why we kindly request that Fort Bragg be renamed “Fort Kosciuszko.”

Thaddeus Kosciuszko was educated as a military engineer in Warsaw, Poland, and Paris, France, before using that education to free the colonies from the British monarchy. Kosciuszko built Fortress West Point, which he suggested be used as the United States Military Academy. Among Kosciuszko’s credits was devising the winning strategy for the Battle of Saratoga that was the turning point of the revolution.

Kosciuszko fought to free the white indentured peasants of Europe, he stood up for the rights of enslaved Africans, Native Americans, Jews, Women and all. He set aside his salary from the American Revolution with instructions that it be used to purchase and free slaves, and that money be left over for their education and to purchase them land, cattle and farming tools so they could support themselves in our free country.

If ever there were a military man of virtue that all Americans can be proud of, it is Kosciuszko.

Respectfully,

Alex Storozynski

Chairman of the Board

THE KOSCIUSZKO FOUNDATION

Marek Skulimowski

President & Executive Director

CC:

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy