Don't miss
- Battle of Monte Cassino Video – Check It Out!Posted 5 months ago
- Poland-USA: A Special Relationship?Posted 1 year ago
- Calling All Singers!Posted 1 year ago
Kearny Bank Sponsor
of FRIENDS of the
Clifton Public Library
By PostEagle on October 31, 2019
CLIFTON, NJ – Faye Levine, President of the FRIENDS of the Clifton Pubic Library, presented a certificate to Ann Kursar, Branch Manager of Kearny Bank in Clifton, for becoming a gold corporate sponsor in October 2019.
Photo submitted by FRIENDS