October 31, 2019

CLIFTON, NJ – Faye Levine, President of the FRIENDS of the Clifton Pubic Library, presented a certificate to Ann Kursar, Branch Manager of Kearny Bank in Clifton, for becoming a gold corporate sponsor in October 2019.
Photo submitted by FRIENDS