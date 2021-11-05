Join PNH Kitchen Support Team!

Part-time help needed.

The Polish National Home of Hartford, CT is seeking a reliable individual to join our kitchen support team.

Hours include Fridays, approximately 5:00 pm to 10:00 pm, Saturdays, approximately 4:00 pm to 11:00 pm, and Sundays, approximately 10:00 am to 5:00 pm.

Duties include, but are not limited to, washing pots and pans, filling and emptying the dishwasher, assistance with food preparation, floor maintenance, and trash disposal.

The ideal candidate would need to be able to lift approximately 35 to 40 lbs.

Hourly rate is $15.

Reliability is a must as this individual is a critical member of our customer service team providing delicious Polish food to our members and the community.

Please send a letter of interest and resume to:

Polish National Home, 60 Charter Oak Avenue, Hartford, CT 06106

or email the same to info@polishhomect.org.