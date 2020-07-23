PASSAIC, NJ – America’s Polka King, Jimmy Sturr and His Orchestra, will be playing a free concert for the seventeenth consecutive year in Passaic, NJ. Sturr, an 18-time Grammy winner, will be on the bandstand on Thursday, August 13 kicking off at 7:30 p.m. The concert will take place in Third Ward Park located at the corner of Passaic Avenue and Van Houten Avenue across from the train station. Social distancing rules will apply due to the Covid-19 virus. Concert-goers are reminded to bring their own seating

Concert organizer Greg Komeshok wants to thank the many sponsors that have made this concert possible along with the City of Passaic for their assistance.

This year’s concert will be dedicated to the memory of the late Councilman/Assemblyman Lou Gill who was a key organizer of this concert since its inception.

Sturr said “I am excited to be back for another night under the stars in the Passaic-Clifton area where there is a rich heritage for polka music. It will be great for people to be free of quarantine for one night. We are planning a great show and hope that everyone will attend and tell their neighbors and friends. Let’s have a party”.

Concert-goers are reminded to bring their own chairs or blankets. For more information call Greg at 973-473-5111.