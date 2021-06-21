Jimmy Sturr & His Orchestra Updates

Summerfest – Pine Island, NY

Time to get out . . .. Party and Dance!!! Join Jimmy Sturr and his Orchestra at the PLAV Pavilion, Pine Island, NY on Sunday, July 11th at 2:00 pm. Tickets are available Rain or shine! Bring your lawn chair. There will be food available for purchase. You can purchase tickets by calling 1-800-724-0727.

Evergreen German Club – Fleetwood, PA

Jimmy Sturr and his Orchestra, with special guest Eddie Biegaj, will perform at Summerfest at the Evergreen German Club in Fleetwood, PA on Sunday, August 8th from 2:00 pm to 6:00 pm. Come on out to The Evergreen for an afternoon of dancing, seeing old friends and having a good time. You can purchase tickets by calling 1-800-724-0727. Tickets can also be purchased at the Evergreen Club in Fleetwood, PA (see attached for all of the information).

New York State Fair – Syracuse, NY

The Jimmy Sturr Orchestra will make their first appearance at the New York State Fair in Syracuse New York on Monday August 23rd, 2021 at 2:00 pm.

Maingate Lounge, Fair Grounds – Allentown, PA

Pennsylvania’s Music Preservation Society (PAMPS) will present a concert featuring Jimmy Sturr & His Orchestra, along with a guest appearance by local favorite Steve Brosky and another fine performer to be announced, at the Maingate, 448 N. 17th Street, Allentown, PA on Saturday, June 26th. Jimmy will perform from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm.

PAMPS plans to provide “Music for Heroes” table seating for military veterans’ groups and for members of volunteer medical organizations of Lehigh County who work in the Lehigh Valley protecting our people from COVID-19. Tickets for these heroes will be distributed by our honorary co-chairs, Allentown Mayor Ray O’Connell and Lehigh County Executive Phillips Armstrong. This cause can be supported by donating at www.gofundme.com/f/music-for-heroes