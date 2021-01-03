Reflections on NATO 2030: United for a New Era

How well is NATO prepared for the future? NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg asked former German Defense Minister Thomas de Maizière and former U.S. Assistant Secretary of State Wess Mitchell to co-chair an independent Reflection Group to take up the challenge.

Join Thomas de Maizière and Wess Mitchell in conversation with Global Europe Program Director Dan Hamilton about the Group’s findings and recommendations for the future of the Alliance in their report, NATO 2030: United for a New Era.

Date: Wednesday, January 13, 2021 – 2:00 pm – 3:00 pm ET

