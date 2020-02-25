Don't miss
February 24, 2020

The Polish American Arts Association of Washington, DC, invites undergraduate and graduate students to apply for its 2020 scholarship awards.  A number of grants, with a value of up to $5,000 each, will be awarded to full-time students of Polish or Polish-American descent whose fine academic record and accomplishments show promise of professional and societal contributions.  Demonstrated interest and involvement in Polish-American cultural activities is one of the factors for consideration in granting the scholarship award.

Applicant must be a resident of DC, Maryland or Virginia or be a student at an institution in one these jurisdictions.  Student must be a US citizen and of Polish or Polish-American descent. Consideration will also be given to permanent residents who express a desire to one day become United States citizens. 

The full list of requirements is available on the PAAA website http://paaa.us/scholarship/.  Questions can be addressed to Mary Beth Sowa, Chair of the Scholarship Committee, at sowamb@gmail.com.

Deadline for applications is March 30, 2020.

