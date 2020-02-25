- Social Security Phone ScamPosted 6 days ago
Invitation To Students To Apply
For PAAA Scholarship
The Polish American Arts Association of Washington, DC, invites undergraduate and graduate students to apply for its 2020 scholarship awards. A number of grants, with a value of up to $5,000 each, will be awarded to full-time students of Polish or Polish-American descent whose fine academic record and accomplishments show promise of professional and societal contributions. Demonstrated interest and involvement in Polish-American cultural activities is one of the factors for consideration in granting the scholarship award.
Applicant must be a resident of DC, Maryland or Virginia or be a student at an institution in one these jurisdictions. Student must be a US citizen and of Polish or Polish-American descent. Consideration will also be given to permanent residents who express a desire to one day become United States citizens.
The full list of requirements is available on the PAAA website http://paaa.us/scholarship/. Questions can be addressed to Mary Beth Sowa, Chair of the Scholarship Committee, at sowamb@gmail.com.
Deadline for applications is March 30, 2020.