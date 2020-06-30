Road Tests and Inspections Still Scheduled To Start June 29th

‘TRENTON, NJ – The Motor Vehicle Commission announced today that most in-person transactions scheduled to start on June 29 will be delayed until July 7, while the text notification system undergoes final testing.

Statement from Chief Administrator Sue Fulton:

“We intended to rely on our new text notification system to check people in, then allow them to leave the building and go elsewhere. Unfortunately, this new system requires further testing, so we will not be able to open as fully as we anticipated on June 29. Without the text notification system, the number of people waiting for transactions who will need to be on site will far exceed capacity limitations. We have said that the health and safety of our customers and employees is our first priority; therefore, we cannot put people in this situation.

Road testing and Inspections stations will still be fully operational June 29. Our new opening date for other transactions previously scheduled for June 29 will be July 7.

Those who successfully complete their road tests will have to wait to get their new licenses until July 7, but they will be given access to “Road Test” express lanes at every Licensing Center.

In addition, during the month of July we will be CLOSED ON MONDAYS to allow us to do Health & Safety assessments of our facilities following each week of expanded activity.

COVID-19 presents unique problems for all of us, but especially those of us whose operations require people to be indoors. We will not compromise the health and safety of New Jerseyans.”

Most licenses, IDs, registrations, and other documents scheduled to expire after March 13 have been extended to July 31 or later (more info at NJMVC.gov).

Starting July 7, designated Licensing Centers will be processing new licenses and permits, out-of-state transfers, and REAL ID for those whose appointments were canceled.

Starting July 7, designated Vehicle Centers will be adding individual registration and title transactions.

Transactions that can be done online will not be available in person until further notice.

The Commission continues to urge customers to use NJMVC.gov to renew or replace licenses, renew or replace registrations, or change their address.

NJMVC