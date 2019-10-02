NEW YORK – You are invited to join us for an enjoyable evening at our 28th annual Polonaise Ball Dinner-Dance from 6 to 11 pm on October 12th, 2019 at the Middletown Elks Lodge, 48 Prospect Street, Middletown, NY 10940. Ticket price includes hors d’oeuvres and buffet dinner served at 6 pm prepared by Table 21 Catering. The Grand Polonaise event is at 7 pm and music will be provided by the award-winning Dennis Polisky and the Maestros Men (CT). Pine Island, New York’s exciting Pokolenie Dancers will also perform. The Hudson Valley Polonaise Society is dedicated to preserving the beautiful customs and traditions of Polish Heritage. Come help us spread Polish pride by joining with family and friends at this annual Hudson Valley Polonaise Society event. And while you are in the area, you can enjoy the many wonderful activities offered in Orange County’s Hudson Valley, from wineries and distilleries located in our beautiful black dirt region to premium shopping locations, craft villages, and more. For ticket information, visit us on Facebook @ Hudson Valley Polonaise Society, or contact Cynthia at 845-649-5307 or Michelle at 845-591-8535.

