Housekeeper Wanted

Housekeeper for family with one child in Summit, NJ Looking for a good fit – someone who is trustworthy, dependable, takes great pride in their work, detail-oriented, and very careful. Cleaning bathrooms, kitchen including oven and refrigerator, floors, wash trim, walls, windows when appropriate. Organization – closets and cabinets. Laundry, some ironing. Some cooking. We have a small dog. No driving required. Minimum three days up to full time (negotiated) – we can be somewhat flexible for the right person. Live in or out if full time. Compensation to be negotiated. Please email Katherine at krh_yoicks@yahoo.com

with name, contact information, phone number and references.