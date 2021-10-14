Historical Marker For Leopold Stokowski

By Peter Obst

PENNSYLVANIA – Leopold Stokowski was first among the musical innovators who began bringing the Philadelphia Sound to the world, through performance, radio and recordings. He experimented with new orchestral techniques and instruments. He had the right mixture of showmanship and talent to break the stale old mold of “classical music” and make audiences cheer. As conductor and musical director he took the Philadelphia Orchestra to new heights, making it a real “world class” institution.

On September 18 of this year Stokowski was honored with an official Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission marker, placed in front of the Academy of Music in Philadelphia. It’s wording is as follows:

Leopold Stokowski

(1882-1977)

Visionary music director of The

Philadelphia Orchestra, 1912-1941.

Possessing a unique combination of musical

genius and charisma, he created the

“Philadelphia Sound” and promoted

classical music to a wide audience in the

Disney film Fantasia and hundreds of

recordings.

At 12 noon, some thirty individuals gathered in front of the Academy of Music at 240 South Broad Street in Philadelphia to witness the official unveiling of the marker. During a thirty five minute program, conducted by Sylwia Czajkowska, President of the Philadelphia Chapter of the Kosciuszko Foundation several individuals were introduced. First the national anthems of Poland and the United States were played. Then, Deborah M. Majka, the Honorary Consul for Southeastern Pennsylvania, spoke for the Polish Consulate. She was followed by Nancy Moses, head of the Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission. Matias Tarnopolsky, chief executive officer of the Philadelphia Orchestra added his remarks on the past and current status of the orchestra, while Paul Krzywicki, a tubist retired from the orchestra commented on the long time influence of Leopold Stokowski’s legacy. Incidentally, Paul is the author of From Paderewski to Penderecki a book which recounts the Polish influence on music in Philadelphia. Janusz Romanski, representing Polonia Technika, an association of Polish engineers in the United States presented Sylwia with a commendation certificate, on the accomplishment of placing this historical marker. At the end Peter J. Obst read from a proclamation issued by James F. Kenney, Mayor of Philadelphia especially for this ceremony. Then as strains of Beethoven ‘s Fifth Symphony sounded (recorded by Leopold Stokowski 1943) the cover was lifted from the marker to the applause of those present. (In photo: Sylwia Czajkowska)

Some persons lingered afterwards to take some pictures in front of the marker, including Alexandra Golaszewska and her husband John B. Kelly III, president of the Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation. Several years prior the Kelly family was granted a historical marker at their former Philadelphia residence. Alexandra’s father, Walter Golaski, an inventor and engineer, was similarly honored on Drexel University grounds. Many persons commented on the value of honoring outstanding persons of Polish background with similar symbols of recognition. Visitors to center city Philadelphia now have a new reference point and a historical reminder of its musical heritage.

It should also be mentioned that the Philadelphia Department of Streets was very helpful in the installation of this marker. Normally the installation takes a week or two before the unveiling. Unfortunately, Philadelphia was affected by flooding in the aftermath of Tropical Storm Ida and the Dept. of Streets, already shorthanded because of the Covid pandemic, was hard pressed to accomplish this planned task. Fortunately, they performed with great dedication and installed the marker on the Friday morning, a day before the dedication ceremony. We owe them many thanks.

Tablica historyczna dla Leopolda Stokowskiego

Leopold Stokowski był innowatorem muzycznym, który stworzył tz. “Philadelphia Sound” (Dzwięk Filadelfii) poprzez występy, radio programy i nagrania. Eksperymentował z nowymi technikami i instrumentami orkiestrowymi. Posiadał wspaniałą mieszankę charyzmy i talentu, by dać nowe życie tz. „muzyki klasycznej” i ją popularyzować. Jako dyrygent i dyrektor muzyczny wzniósł Orkiestrę Filadelfijską na nowe wyżyny, tworząc z niej prawdziwą instytucję muzyczną na światowym poziomie.

18 września br. Stokowski został uhonorowany oficjalną tablicą Komisji Historyczno-Muzealnej Pensylwanii postawioną przed Akademią Muzyczną w Filadelfii. Jej brzmienie jest następujące:

Leopold Stokowskiego (1882-1977)

Wizjonerski dyrektor muzyczny Orkiestry Filadelfijskiej, 1912-1941. Posiadając unikalne połączenie muzycznego geniuszu i charyzmy, stworzył „Philadelphia Sound” i promował muzykę klasyczną szerokiej publiczności m.in. w filmie Disneya Fantasia i setkach nagrań.

W samo południe około trzydziestu osób zebrało się przed Akademią Muzyczną przy 240 South Broad Street w Filadelfii, aby być świadkami oficjalnego odsłonięcia tablicy. Podczas trzydziestopięciominutowego programu prowadzonego przez Sylwię Czajkowską, prezeską Filadelfijskiego Oddziału Fundacji Kościuszkowskiej, wystąpiło kilka osób. Najpierw zagrano hymny narodowe Polski i Stanów Zjednoczonych. Potem w imieniu Konsulatu mówiła Deborah M. Majka, Konsul Honorowy Południowo-Wschodniej Pensylwanii. Po niej wystąpiła Nancy Moses, przewodnicząca Komisji Historyczno-Muzealnej Pensylwanii. Matias Tarnopolsky, dyrektor naczelny Orkiestry Filadelfijskiej dodał swoje uwagi na temat przeszłego i obecnego statusu orkiestry, a Paul Krzywicki, dawny tubista, skomentował wieloletni wpływ spuścizny Leopolda Stokowskiego. Trzeba dodać ze Paul jest autorem książki From Paderewski to Penderecki (Od Paderewskiego do Pendereckiego), która opisuje polski wpływ na muzykę w Filadelfii. Janusz Romański, reprezentujący stowarzyszenie polskich inżynierów w Stanach Zjednoczonych Polonia Technika, wręczył Sylwii wyróżnienie za dzieło umieszczenia tego historycznego znaku. Na koniec Peter J. Obst odczytał fragmenty z proklamacji wydanej specjalnie na tę uroczystość przez burmistrza Filadelfii James’a F. Kenney’a. Potem, gdy zabrzmiały dźwięki V Symfonii Beethovena (nagranej przez Leopolda Stokowskiego w 1943), zasłona została zdjęta z tablicy ku aplauzowi obecnych.

Kilka osób zostało później, aby zrobić zdjęcia przed tablica, miedzy nimi Aleksandra Golaszewska i jej mąż John B. Kelly III, prezes Fundacji Księcia Alberta II z Monako. Kilka lat wcześniej rodzina Kelly otrzymała historyczną tablicę przy swojej dawnej rezydencji w Filadelfii. Ojciec Alexandry, Walter Golaski, wynalazca i inżynier, został podobnie uhonorowany na terenie Uniwersytetu Drexel. Wiele osób komentowało wartość uhonorowania wybitnych osób polskiego pochodzenia podobnymi symbolami uznania. Odwiedzający centrum Filadelfii mają teraz nowy punkt odniesienia i historyczną pamiątkę po jej muzycznym dziedzictwie.

Należy również wspomnieć, że Filadelfijski Departament Ulic był bardzo pomocny w instalacji tej tablicy. Normalnie instalacja odbywa się tydzień lub dwa przed odsłonięciem. Niestety Filadelfia została dotknięta powodzią w następstwie burzy tropikalnej Ida, a Departament Ulic, już pozbawiony pomocy z powodu pandemii Covid, był pod wielką presją by wykonać to zaplanowane zadanie. Na szczęście występowali z wielkim poświęceniem i zainstalowali marker w piątek rano, dzień przed ceremonią odsłonięcia. Jesteśmy im bardzo wdzięczni.