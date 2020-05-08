Help Us Honor A Polish WWII Veteran

VIRGINIA – Join us on Saturday, May 16 in Annandale, Virginia as we honor Polish World War II Veteran, Col. Romuald Lipinski, with a drive-by display of appreciation & remembrance on the eve of the 76th anniversary of the Battle of Monte Cassino.



We will meet in the parking lot of Canterbury Woods Elementary School, 4910 Willet Dr, Annandale, VA 22003 at 2 p.m. on Saturday May 16, 2020. From there we will drive nearby and pass by Col. Lipinski’s house, clapping and waving to him from our cars.



Due to social distancing recommendations, please do not leave your car. Please bring American & Polish flags, as well as homemade signs. All are welcome! https://www.facebook.com/events/540005076709834/



Col. Lipinski served with the 12 Podolski Lancers Regiment, Polish II Corps as part of the Allied Army in Italy during World War II. In the early hours of 18 May, 1944, a patrol from Col. Lipinski’s regiment made it to the top of Monte Cassino and raised a Polish flag over the ruins of the destroyed abbey, ending a bloody battle that had been waged since January of that year and resulted in 55,000 Allied casualties.



Col. Lipinski was born in 1925 near Brześć, Poland. Following the joint invasion of Poland in September 1939 by Nazi Germany and the Soviet Union, he was forcefully deported together with his family to the Soviet Union in 1941. After Nazi Germany’s invasion of the Soviet Union, he joined the Polish Anders Army, with which he served for the duration of the war. Col. Lipinski has lived in the United States since 1953 where he has raised a family and has had a distinguished career as a structural engineer.



Thank you for joining us to honor a true hero – help us spread the word! https://www.facebook.com/events/540005076709834/

Submitted by Matthew Stefanski