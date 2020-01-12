Happy New Year To All!

We would like to wish all our Post Eagle readers and family a very Happy and Blessed New Year!

I am sure everyone has noticed by now that we haven’t updated our news for awhile. It’s because we were having trouble with our server. But everything seems to be working now and we will be updating our site with new stories, events, etc. in the new few weeks.

We appreciate your patience for this long delay.

So, as the new year begins, we reach out to our readers – organizations, fraternals, churches, schools, businesses and individuals – to send in your news stories, articles, event happenings, birthday wishes, etc. to us. Photos are welcomed!

We also encourage letters to the editor and op-ed pieces. We’re sure many of you have opinions about what is going on in your community and the world. Don’t just sit there and complain, do something about it! You can make a difference.

Also, we are always looking for new and exciting recipes. Share them with our readers.

We are here to be your voice and to let the public know what is happening in our community. Send all news to posteagle@aol.com

If you have any questions, do not hesitate to contact us at posteagle@aol.com or call 201-410-1686.