Ham & Asparagus Brunch Bake

By on August 1, 2020

1 pkg. Uncle Ben’s Long Grain and Wild Rice (recipe rice)
1 lb. asparagus, cut into pieces
2 c. ham, chopped
1 c. red bell pepper, chopped
1/4 c. red onion, finely chopped
1 c. cheese (4 oz.) shredded

Preheat oven to 350º.
In large saucepan, prepare rice mix according to package directions,
adding asparagus to the last five minutes of cooking.
Grease an 11” x 7 1/2” baking dish.
When rice has cooked, remove from heat.
Add ham, bell pepper and onion, mix well.
Place mixture in baking dish, sprinkle with cheese.
Bake 25-30 minutes until mixture is heated through.

Recipe by Mary F. Kurowski

