HAM & ASPARAGUS BRUNCH BAKE

1 pkg. Uncle Ben’s Long Grain and Wild Rice (recipe rice)

1 lb. asparagus, cut into pieces

2 c. ham, chopped

1 c. red bell pepper, chopped

1/4 c. red onion, finely chopped

1 c. cheese (4 oz.) shredded

Preheat oven to 350º.

In large saucepan, prepare rice mix according to package directions,

adding asparagus to the last five minutes of cooking.

Grease an 11” x 7 1/2” baking dish.

When rice has cooked, remove from heat.

Add ham, bell pepper and onion, mix well.

Place mixture in baking dish, sprinkle with cheese.

Bake 25-30 minutes until mixture is heated through.

Recipe by Mary F. Kurowski