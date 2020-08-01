Don't miss
- Social Security Phone ScamPosted 5 months ago
- Battle of Monte Cassino Video – Check It Out!Posted 1 year ago
Ham & Asparagus Brunch Bake
By PostEagle on August 1, 2020
HAM & ASPARAGUS BRUNCH BAKE
1 pkg. Uncle Ben’s Long Grain and Wild Rice (recipe rice)
1 lb. asparagus, cut into pieces
2 c. ham, chopped
1 c. red bell pepper, chopped
1/4 c. red onion, finely chopped
1 c. cheese (4 oz.) shredded
Preheat oven to 350º.
In large saucepan, prepare rice mix according to package directions,
adding asparagus to the last five minutes of cooking.
Grease an 11” x 7 1/2” baking dish.
When rice has cooked, remove from heat.
Add ham, bell pepper and onion, mix well.
Place mixture in baking dish, sprinkle with cheese.
Bake 25-30 minutes until mixture is heated through.
Recipe by Mary F. Kurowski