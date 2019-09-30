Don't miss
Halloween Party!
By PostEagle on September 30, 2019
Join us if you dare! on Saturday, October 26th
from 7:00 pm to 1:00 am
at the Albany Polish Community Center
225 Washington Ave. Ext., Albany, NY 12205
Dance to the music of Zambrowiacy
“Best Costume Contest & Raffles”
(Halloween costumes optional)
Cocktail Hour – Appetizers – Dinner – Homemade Pastries
Coffee/Tea and “CASH BAR”
Tickets only $40pp
(Tickets are non-refundable)
Contact Jasia Pawskowski
518-505-4849 or 518-456-3995