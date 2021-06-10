TOMS RIVER, NJ – Avid readers of all ages will find a season full of excitement and prizes in the Ocean County Library Summer Reading Challenge. Registration continues through September 9 for “Tails & Tales.”

Visit any branch or www.theoceancountylibrary.org to apply for a Library card and register for the challenge.

Entrants can list books and track progress online through Beanstack. Those who complete and log five books become eligible for prizes. Giveaway bags at branches will provide extra incentive. The grand prizes are gift cards for children, teens and adults.

The final day to log titles for the challenge will be September 10.

The challenge also highlights fascinating virtual summer programming for all ages. Registration is required for the Zoom programs. Registrants will receive links by email.

Children can see wildlife of Jenkinson’s Aquarium, Eyes Of The Wild rescue, and the Cape May Zoo. They’ll also have a chance to hear and see author Dan Gutman, illustrator Greg Gilligan, and magician Doug Wonder.

Teens can meet best-selling authors in the Library’s ongoing “Dive Into YA” virtual chat series, including: PC and Kristin Cast, June 24; Ocean County native Megan McCafferty, July 8; Elizabeth Lim, July 22; Katie Zhao, August 12; Gretchen McNeil, August 26.

Adults can take part in two virtual series that illustrate the skill of bird watching and the art of personal storytelling.

Susan Puder,founder of the Southern Ocean Birding Group at Tuckerton Seaport, will lead “Bird Watching Essentials,” teaching identification and migration, and also providing tips for photography enthusiasts.

“Tell Your Tale” features history experts and social archivists, including: Toms River Township Historian J. Mark Mutter, June 24; Julie Pasqual, June 29; Erica Armstrong Dunbar, July 10; Oscar Israelowitz, July 13; Lou Del Bianco, July 20; Terry Wolfisch Cole, August 10.

For details, visit www.theoceancountylibrary.org/summer-reading

or call 732-349-6200