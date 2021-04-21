Don't miss
Gown Seamstress
By PostEagle on April 21, 2021
Experienced Gown Seamstress Needed
Bridal Store in Monsey, NY is looking for a seamstress experienced in bridal and special occasion dress alterations. Strong working knowledge of gown construction and ability to perform high-quality workmanship by hand, as well as by machine.
Must be Reliable and Dependable.
Full-Time or Part-time, flexible hours if needed.
Sunday availability a huge plus.
Compensation based on experience.
E-Mail: trydackfashion@gmail.com