GBCA’s Weatherization Program Has A New Home

Hackensack, NJ – Greater Bergen Community Action, Inc. (GBCA), the federally-designated anti-poverty agency of Bergen County, which in recent years expanded to provide services in the cities of Paterson, Jersey City and Passaic, announced that its Bergen County-based weatherization program has relocated to 316 State Street, Hackensack, NJ 07601.

The Weatherization Assistance Program (WAP) is a nationwide effort designed to reduce energy costs for low-income households by increasing the energy efficiency of their homes, while ensuring clients’ health and safety. As the provider of these services in Bergen County, GBCA offers weatherization as just one of many initiatives to help reduce poverty in the communities it serves, including Home Energy Assistance Programs, which help keep families safe and healthy in their homes by assisting with energy costs. Weatherization clients can benefit from measures such as:

· Repairing or replacement of faulty windows and doors

· Installation of high-efficiency insulation

· Repair or replacement of boilers, furnaces, and water heaters

· Replacement of air filters to improve circulation and air quality in homes

To apply for these free services or learn more about GBCA’s weatherization and other related programs, call 201-488-5100, visit https://www.greaterbergen.org/weatherization-assistance or GBCA Home Energy and Lead Remediation offices at 316 State Street, Hackensack, NJ 07601.

ABOUT GREATER BERGEN COMMUNITY ACTION

Greater Bergen Community Action (GBCA) is a 501(c)(3), not-for-profit Community Action Agency. Established in 1967, Greater Bergen is part of a nationwide network of poverty-fighting enterprises which were established as part of the nation’s effort to address the intractable and persistent problem of poverty in America. For more information about GBCA, go to www.GreaterBergen.org.