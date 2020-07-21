We are a family owned company. We are seeking to hire a full time housekeeper to clean our homes once a week. Our houses are in Morristown, Rockaway, Basking Ridge and Woodland Park, NJ. Our office is in Parsippany, NJ. We generally have it cleaned once every two weeks. We also have a shore house that is cleaned once a week in the summer in Lanoka Harbor. We always pay for travel when required to go there. Please send resume to discuss. Jr@thediv.com (Michael Rose 973-495-4704)