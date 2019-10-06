La Famiglia Gourmet Italian Market is hiring full time deli servers. Tuesday-Saturday 11am-6pm. Handle food, serve customers, answer phones, stock shelves, light cleaning and deliveries when needed using own car (driver keeps ALL tips). $12.00 per hour plus tips. MUST have food service experience. Call Clara or Teresa 973-884-8600 or come in person 110 Rt. 10. East Hanover, NJ 07936.

