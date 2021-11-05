Hello FRIENDS of the Clifton Public Library!

You are cordially invited to our Semi-Annual Meeting, Tuesday, November 16, 2021 at 1:00 PM in the CLIFTON MAIN MEMORIAL LIBRARY. After a short meeting, the FRIENDS guest speaker will be Mr. Michael C. Gabriele discussing his new book “Stories from New Jersey Diners” and a book signing will follow. He will be joined by Mr. Erwin Fedkenheuer, Diner Renovator.

This event is free and open to the public. Masks are required.

Light refreshments will be served. We look forward to seeing you there.

Clifton Main Memorial is located at 292 Piaget Avenue, Clifton, NJ 07011.

For more information call 973-772-5500 or visit www.cliftonpl.org