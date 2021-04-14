Ocean County Library Continues

Free Virtual Health Management Workshops

TOMS RIVER, NJ – The Ocean County Library, Ocean County Office of Senior Services and Meals on Wheels are accepting new registrants for free, interactive virtual health management workshops.

Continuous registration is open for the six-week “Take Control of Your Health” Zoom program for patients age 60 and up, family members and caregivers with concerns about diabetes or chronic ailments.

One series is devoted exclusively to diabetes. Another concerns high blood pressure, heart or lung disease, depression, arthritis, and other chronic conditions. Each includes activities to support problem-solving, decision-making, and action planning.

Chronic illness workshop enrollees can learn how to manage pain, sleeplessness, fatigue, fear, anger, and frustration, how to build a healthful diet and exercise plan, how to communicate with health providers and family members, and how to set and reach goals.

Diabetes workshop participants can learn how to lower A1C levels, monitor blood sugar and stress levels, and avoid complications.

The workshops are conducted by certified peer leaders who have completed 40 hours of training in the program developed by Stanford University, coordinated by Louanne Kane MA, NCC.

Each participant will receive a relaxation-oriented compact disc and an illustrated self-management guide, “Living a Healthy Life with Chronic Conditions.”

Funding is provided through a grant administered by the Ocean County Office of Senior Services under Title III-D of the Older Americans Act and Meals on Wheels. To learn more, email lkane534@comcast.net or visit www.theoceancountylibrary/events.

