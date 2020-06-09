The concert is dedicated to the memory of John Paul II, whose life testimony still touches the hearts and minds of millions of people around the world. John Paul II was a great advocate of piece and human rights and a steadfast defender of human dignity. He tirelessly worked towards bettering relations among religions, which he considered as a path leading to friendship and love among people from different traditions. On the 100th anniversary of the birth of Karol Wojtyła, over 30 great artists from Poland, the United States, England, Germany, Korea, Japan, Taiwan, Turkey and Switzerland will join together to pay tribute to the Great Pole. The concert program includes, among others, the world premiere of the arias from the Opera Hiob with the lyrics of John Paul II and music by polish well known conductor and composer Krzesimir Dębski, Legend and Caprise by H. Wieniawski, Ave Maria by F. Schubert, Laudate Dominum by W.A. Mozart, Panis Angelicus by C. Franck, Pie Jesu by G. Foure, God is a God song composed by Kevin Miller to the words of Kenneth Overton, Praghiera P. Tosti, Paquita Variation from Le Corsaire by L.Minkus and A. Adam, Tear and Prayer On the wings songs by S. Moniuszko, Gavotte en Rondo Partita by JS Bach, Cadenza and Melody by I. Paderewski, Meditation from the Opera Thais by J. Massenet, pieces by F. Chopin performed by outstanding pianists and guitar virtuoso, Adagio from the Ballet Giselle by A. Adam, Meditation from Souvenir d’un lieu cher by P. Czajkowski, Roxana’s song from the Opera King Roger by K. Szymanowski, Variation from the Chopiniana Ballet to the music by F. Chopin and choreography by M. Fokin, song “Do you know this country” by S. Moniuszko, songs by M. Karłowicz: “Speak to me still” to the words by K. Tetmajer and “Before the eternal night” to the words by Z. Krasiński, arias from the Opera Halka and arias from The Haunted Manor by S. Moniuszko, Polish Caprice from the collection of Miniatures for Violin by G. Bacewicz.

The event will take place under the patronage of His Eminence Cardinal Stanisław Dziwisz, personal secretary of John Paul II, His Excellency Archbishop Stanisław Gądecki – Chairman of the Polish Episcopal Conference, the John Paul II Foundation in Rome, the John Paul II Thought Center in Warsaw, the John Paul II Center “Do not be afraid”, the Institute of Heritage of Thought National Roman Dmowski and Ignacy Paderewski, Józef Piłsudski Institute of America, ‘Tygodnik Katolicki Niedziela’, Catholic Information Agency, Polish Radio Chopin, TVP Kultura, White Eagle, Kurier Plus, Super Express USA, Polish Daily News in cooperation with the Polish Consulate General in NY, the Wawel Royal Castle and concert Partner Polish & Slavic Federal Credit Union.

The broadcast of the no charge concert on-line will take place on Sunday, June 21, 2020 at 2:00 pm EDT from event website www.jp2concert.com The stream will be available until Tuesday, June 23, 2020 11:30 pm. The teaching preached by John Paul II was filled with optimism. Today, in the age of the Covid-19 pandemic, we need this optimism all the more. We are convinced that our unique concert will keep on the hope and light that John Paul II lit up

https://youtu.be/wdS35IGNmiU

For more information please go to event website www.jp2concert.com

FB@JP2CONCERT

TT @FKISORG

Enjoy the Concert!