NEW JERSEY – Free ESL/Citizenship classes will be offered in the Brick Public Library, 301 Chambers Bridge Road, Brick, N.J. from September 2021 through May 2022. Green card required.

Registration and testing will be held on September 1st from 9- 11 am or 6-8 pm.

Call Sr. Peggy to pre-register: 732-998-3153.