Free Admission For U.S.
Armed Forces Veterans
Nov. 8-11
By PostEagle on October 31, 2019
In recognition of Veterans Day, NJSIAA will honor U.S. military veterans and active duty service personnel from November 8-11 by waiving attendance fees for any/all high school-level competitions. We ask that prior to each contest, a moment of silence be held to allow for reflection on the contributions of all those who have served our nation in uniform.
NJSIAA (New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association)