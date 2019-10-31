Don't miss
Armed Forces Veterans
Nov. 8-11

By on October 31, 2019

In recognition of Veterans Day, NJSIAA will honor U.S. military veterans and active duty service personnel from November 8-11 by waiving attendance fees for any/all high school-level competitions. We ask that prior to each contest, a moment of silence be held to allow for reflection on the contributions of all those who have served our nation in uniform.
 

NJSIAA (New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association)