Don't miss
- Social Security Phone ScamPosted 7 months ago
- Battle of Monte Cassino Video – Check It Out!Posted 1 year ago
Flea Market, Craft & Collectible Show
By PostEagle on September 8, 2020
CLIFTON, NJ – A Flea Market, Craft & Collectible Show will be held on Sunday, September 13, 2020, Outdoors 9 AM-5 PM at Jubilee Park, corner of 945 Allwood Road & Clifton Ave., (off Route 3), Clifton, NJ 07011. Admission: Free. Organization Sponsor: Clifton Recreation. For information call 201-998-1144 or events@jcpromotions.info There will be a variety of exhibitors selling an array of new merchandise such as unique items, handbags, incense and oils, sports collectibles, jewelry, gift items and a special section for antiques & collectibles, garage/tag sale items and more all at bargain prices. Please wear your mask! Any school/local organization that would like to participate by having an exhibitor space to sell their items and/or promote their club are welcome to reserve one of the 4 spaces that will be offered free. Please contact us to make a reservation.