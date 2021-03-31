Fish & Chips Dinner

Fish and Chips Dinner

NEW JERSEY – The Knights of Columbus Regina Mundi Council #3969 will hold a Fish and Chips Dinner, catered by Tastefully British on Saturday, April 10th. Take out only: 2-4 p.m. (Chicken, optional by request, one week before date). Adults: $15.00 – Children: $8.00. Pick up dinners in the parking lot of O.L. of Mt. Carmel Church, 10 Francis Way, Passaic, NJ 07055. Your ticket will give you a chance to win an Alexa show 5” (2 winners!!). Show your support for the candidates receiving First Holy Communion & RCIA Candidates. For tickets please call Marty Kless (973) 248-7731; Sue Cramer (973) 773-1371; Marie Delillo (973) 772-6794; Tony Uri (973) 641-6574.