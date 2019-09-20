Rutherford, NJ – September 12, 2019 – Felician University is set to collaborate with the JED Foundation, a nonprofit organization dedicated to the protection of mental health and prevention of teen and young adult suicide.

As a JED Campus Felician will be part of a nationwide initiative of the JED Foundation (JED) designed to guide schools through a process of comprehensive systems, program and policy development with customized support to build upon existing student mental health, substance abuse and suicide prevention efforts.

The scholarship will allow Felician University to embark on a strategic partnership with JED that assesses and enhances existing work and helps to create positive, lasting, systemic change in the campus community.

As a JED Campus Felician will establish an interdisciplinary, campus-wide team to assess, support and implement improvements. The team will work with JED over four years to identify opportunities to enhance emotional health, and suicide prevention efforts.

Participation in the JED program is in keeping with Felician’s Core Values of dedication to students’ well being.

About Felician University

Felician University engages over 2,300 undergraduate, graduate, and adult students through programs in arts & sciences, business, nursing, and education. Universal Franciscan values of social justice, compassion, and respect for human dignity serve as an inclusive foundation for transforming the lives of tomorrow’s leaders. Felician University’s education is ranked 3rd best return on investment for private colleges in New Jersey 2018 by the PayScale.com College ROI Report and is ranked #1 safest college campus in the state by niche.com.