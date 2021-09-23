NEW JERSEY – Felician University will officially open its upgraded state-of-the-art, 24/7 internet-based radio station Radio Felician University, “The Falcon” as part of its Homecoming celebration on Saturday, September 25.

Any student can join the radio station regardless of their major. “Being a part of a college radio station gives students the opportunity to hone their communication skills, become better public speakers, develop themselves professionally, and when it comes right down to it- have a lot of fun,” says Station Manger Matt Blezow, who has real world experience working in production at WINS in New York.

The Falcon has totally upgraded equipment including state-of-the art automation, control boards, and on-air lights that flash in Felician green and gold. In addition to two separate studios there are three dedicated workstations where students will edit and do production work.

The radio station’s upgrade and remodeling honors radio history and tradition by keeping some legacy equipment such as turntables (to play vinyl records) and a cart machine (used for recording before modern digital technology).

The Falcon has a strong lineup of long-time broadcast professionals with experience in the New York market standing by eager to help nurture and mentor students, including Glen Schuck, anchor reporter with WINS.

Felician’s first radio station, WRFC, fell silent in 2016, but now is poised to come back bigger and better than ever. The Falcon will create a meaningful connection to the local community and highlight issues of community concern, and help reduce isolation, which was especially important during the global COVID-19 pandemic.

The possibilities for what “The Falcon” can mean to the Felician University community and beyond are endless. Stay tuned for great things to come. To listen to Radio Felician University right now click this link http://edge.mixlr.com/channel/oozbc.

