NEW JERSEY – In an effort to make students good ambassadors for the environment, Felician University has started The Sustainability Project. The office of University Advancement and the Student Alumni Association, in conjunction with Campus Ministry, the Office of Student Affairs, and Felician fraternities and sororities are working on the Sustainability Project to protect the environment “one bag at a time.”

As part of the project, students will work with Bergen and Passaic municipalities in distributing cotton re-usable washable bags to help reduce the number of plastic bags in the environment. The re-usable bags will be given out at the Rutherford Farmers Market, Garfield Town Hall, Greater Bergen Community Action in Cliffside Park, Coffee with a Cop in Garfield, ShopRites in Lodi and Lyndhurst, among other places.

The project is being organized by the Felician’s Office of University Advancement. Edward Fellows of Felician’s Campus Ministry says, “Catholic Social Teaching calls on us to be good stewards of creation. Being mindful of the ways we create waste can help remind us of our call to work for sustainable solutions so we can protect our common home for future generations.”

You don’t have to be a Felician student or alumni to get one of the free bags which will be distributed prior to midterms October 21-27, and then after midterms before Thanksgiving. All bags will include a message with Franciscan values.” Felician Staff Operations Assistant Alexandra Duch agrees saying, “Cutting down on the number of plastic bags in the environment will help protect the earth and is in keeping with our Franciscan values.” University Advancement’s motto is “changing the world,” and Felician Student Alumni member Eddie Cannon says, “sometimes you start simple.”

About Felician University

Felician University engages over 2,300 undergraduate, graduate, and adult students through programs in arts & sciences, business, nursing, and education. Universal Franciscan values of social justice, compassion, and respect for human dignity serve as an inclusive foundation for transforming the lives of tomorrow’s leaders. Felician University’s education is ranked 3rd best return on investment for private colleges in New Jersey 2018 by the PayScale.com College ROI Report and is ranked #1 safest college campus in the state by niche.com.