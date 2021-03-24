NEW JERSEY – Felician University’s Blessed Mary Angela Institute for Contemplation, Action, and Transformation (BMAI) announces “Full Circle: A Panel on Restorative Justice” a series of virtual panel discussions beginning on March 30 at 6pm. The first discussion “Incarceration and Reentry Programs” will feature leading authorities in the field of criminal justice who bring a wealth of practical experience on the communal impact of crime, victim rights and representation, offender considerations, and community concerns.

Speakers will include former New Jersey Governor Jim McGreevey who currently serves as Chairman of the NJ Reentry Corporation, a non-profit agency with a social mission to remove all barriers to employment for citizens returning from incarceration. Other speakers are Rutherford Police Chief John Russo who also serves as V.P. of the NJ State Police Chiefs Association, and Elizabeth Rebein, Assistant Prosecutor with the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office where she also serves as Chief of the Community Affairs Unit. The subject of this first discussion is extremely pertinent today as the country continues to debate the application of incarceration as an effective means of rehabilitation.

Felician University’s Interim President, James W. Crawford, III emphasized, “The subject of this first discussion is extremely pertinent today as the country continues to debate the application of incarceration as an effective means of rehabilitation.”

The Felician University Blessed Mary Angela Institute for Contemplation, Action and Transformation examines the social issues of our time through the lens of the Felician Franciscan core values of respect for human dignity, compassion, solidarity with the poor and vulnerable, transformation, peace and justice. The BMA Institute advocates the pursuit of contemplative dialogue to open pathways of restorative justice for challenging issues, facilitating the dynamic and constructive participation of all involved in the work of transformation.

To register for this virtual discussion, use the link below or scan the QR code:

https://felician.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_QygOpSDjT4a4x8WoG4HfvQ