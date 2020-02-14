Felician University Announces 2020 Spring Line Up For Older Is Better

NEW JERSEY – Felician University’s popular presentation series Older is Better, is gearing up for its Spring semester with more great programs scheduled for men and women 55 and older.

The series now in its 31st year will feature programs on poetry, painting, Middle Eastern Dance, tax time tips, the opioid crisis & seniors, and the history of beer and spirits in New Jersey.

The presentations are held Friday at 1 pm at Obal Hall on the Lodi Campus for a nominal cost of $3 dollars.

The session kicked off last week on February 7 with Senior Savings: What to do and What Not to do by Kathleen Hansen from BCB Bank.

Get ready for some Tai Chi and Yoga on February 21 when David Halpin of Sun Tao Studio offers a talk about coordination, movement, and exercise.

Seniors well- being will continue on February 28 when Dr Ann Guillory will present a talk on the Opiod Crisis and Seniors.

History buffs should enjoy the March 13th talk by Tom Rachelski, Co-owner of Ghost Hawk Brewery.

Time to get a little serious again on March 20 when Joseph Lizza presents It’s Tax Time talk. Felician Communication specialist Joanne Santiglia will present a talk on Middle Eastern Dance on March 27.

Easter Crafts with Bill O’Shea will be the program for April 3 and poetry will be front and center on April 17 with Felician English Professor Dr Sherida Yoder.

Jim Wright will return with another bird watching talk on April 24 called The Real James Bond- The Bird Watcher.

For more information about becoming a member of Older is Better call 201-355-1450.

