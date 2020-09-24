Please join in the celebration of the feast of St. Theresa at Holy Face Monastery, Clifton, NJ on Thursday October 1, 2020. There will be all day Eucharistic Adoration, confessions 2-5, Holy Mass at 7:30 pm, and distribution of blessed roses. Fellowship, refreshments, and raffle to follow. All are welcome. For more information call Marty (973) 865-9075.