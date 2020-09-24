Don't miss
- Social Security Phone ScamPosted 7 months ago
- Battle of Monte Cassino Video – Check It Out!Posted 1 year ago
Feast of St. Theresa Celebration
At Holy Face Monastery On Oct. 1st
By PostEagle on September 23, 2020
Please join in the celebration of the feast of St. Theresa at Holy Face Monastery, Clifton, NJ on Thursday October 1, 2020. There will be all day Eucharistic Adoration, confessions 2-5, Holy Mass at 7:30 pm, and distribution of blessed roses. Fellowship, refreshments, and raffle to follow. All are welcome. For more information call Marty (973) 865-9075.