At Holy Face Monastery On Oct. 1st

Feast of St. Theresa Celebration
At Holy Face Monastery On Oct. 1st

September 23, 2020

Please join in the celebration of the feast of St. Theresa at Holy Face Monastery, Clifton, NJ on Thursday October 1, 2020. There will be all day Eucharistic Adoration, confessions 2-5, Holy Mass at 7:30 pm, and distribution of blessed roses. Fellowship, refreshments, and raffle to follow. All are welcome. For more information call Marty (973) 865-9075.

