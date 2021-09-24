Family Rosary Rally – Sun. Oct. 10th

NEW JERSEY – A Family Rosary Rally will be held on Sunday, October 10, outside at Holy Face Monastery, 1:45-2:45 pm, 1697 Rt. 3 E, Clifton (between Grove & Broad Sts.) or GPS: 110 Vincent Drive, Clifton. Sponsored by the Knights of Columbus, NJ State Council.

The public is invited. Bring family and friends, come & pray the Rosary as a public display in honor of our Blessed Mother Mary. We will pray for reparations for the many blasphemies against Our Lady, and for peace in the world, for victims of covid, Ida, Haiti, and our church, vocations, priests, bishops, Pope Francis, for an end to abortion and respect for all human life.

For further details: contact: Peter Kueken, Jr. at: 973-779-7279, regina.mundi@yahoo.com