The Rise of Right-Wing Populism – New.

Learn about the right-wing American populists of the past and present. Who are they? Who were they? What did they believe? What do they want? Instead of dismissing them, or explaining them away, is there a respectful way to engage with them. 1 session – $20. Tues. Sept. 21, 6:30 pm, MPL-Main.

Career Services Bootcamp:

Assessing Your Career – Are You Ready for a Change? – New – Online.

During this workshop we will discuss what to consider when contemplating a change. Participants will have the opportunity to work on activities that will serve to inform the transition process. 1 session – $15, Wed. Sept. 22 @ 6:30 pm.

Title: (M)othering Labeled Children:

Bilingualism and Disability in the Lives of Mothers.

This talk will showcase the relationships between families and schools and reveals the myriad of ways in which school-based decisions regarding disability, language and classroom placements impact family dynamics. 1 session – FREE, Wed. Sept. 22 @ 6:30 pm, MPL-Main.

The Armory Show:

European Modernism Comes to America – NEW.

The International Exhibition of Modern Art, known today as The Armory Show, was organized by a group of industrious and determined artists who were looking to introduce Americans to the experimental styles of the European avant-garde—Fauvism, Cubism and Futurism. 1 session, $20, Tues. Sept. 28 @ 7:15 pm, MPL-Main.

Aging with Imagination:

Engaging in Perception and Communication – New.

This course is specifically designed to encourage creativity and community exchange in older adults. Stimulate the mind, experience joy and engage in fascinating social fun in this exciting, interactive course. No special equipment necessary. Just come ready to engage! 1 session – $35, Wed. Sept. 29 @ 6:30 pm. MPL-Bellevue Branch.

The Global Covid-19 Pandemic is Here for the Long Haul

Now What? New – Online.

Learn how such an unwelcome fact calls for a reassessment of the international community’s current approach towards the virus. 1 session – $20, Thur. Sept. 30 @ 6:30 pm.

Career Services Bootcamp:

Key Resources & Steps for Transition- New – Online.

Many individuals have a rough idea of where they’d like to go in their career; however, they have no idea of how to get there. During this workshop we will discuss the steps to take and resources to utilize in determining your next career move. 1 session – $15, Wed. Oct. 6 @ 6:30 pm.

What’s really Going on In Cuba? – New.

Join Anthony DePalma, whose recent book The Cubans: Ordinary Lives in Extraordinary Times, provides insight into the conditions that gave rise to the current unrest. 1 session – $20, Wed. Oct. 6 @ 6:30 pm, MPL-Main.

Intro to Medicare – Online.

This class will cover an introduction to Medicare, including: enrollment, costs, coverage and how private insurance works with Medicare. 1 session – $35, Thurs.Oct. 7 @ 7 pm.

Terrorism in the U.S after 9/11 – New.

Learn about the issues with the definition of domestic terrorism from a legalistic and sociological point of view, and its impact on opportunities to interrupt and incapacitate domestic terrorists. The discussion will include significant historic examples such as the 1995 Oklahoma City Bombing to arrests within the last year. 1 session – $20, Tues. Oct. 12 @ 6:30 pm, MPL-Main.

Kitchen Pantry Reboot – New.

Learn how to read the new nutrition fact labels, ingredient labels, what to look for, what to avoid and why, when shopping and deciding which foods to bring into your home. 1 session – $35, Tues. Oct. 12 @ 7 pm, MPL-Bellevue Branch.

A History of Illustrated Justice:

Comic Crusaders from The Shadow to Batman and Beyond – New – Online.

Broadbrims to 45s. Capes to cowls. Explore decades of criminals & crusaders and the society that spawned them. 1 session – $35, Thurs. Oct. 14 @ 6:30 pm.

Career Services Bootcamp:

Resume Ready for Career Transition – New – Online.

During the workshop, we will discuss the components of a resume and how to create a document that speaks to where you are going in your career. 1 session – $15, Wed. Oct. 20 @ 6:30 pm.

The Bitter Sweet Truth about Sugar — New.

Learn how sugar works in the body, about the health effects of sugar, simple ways to reduce sugar in our diet and discuss lifestyle behavior changes for better health and wellness. 1 session – $35, Tues. Oct. 26 @ 7 pm, MPL-Bellevue Branch.

Death and After-Life in 19th Century Photography – New.

Learn about 19th century professional studios that offered post-mortem portraits and how some inventful photographers started offering services in spirit photography, which became especially popular during the Civil War in the US. 1 session – $20,Wed. Oct. 27 @ 6:30 pm, MPL-Bellevue Branch.