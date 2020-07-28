Award winning family owned residential and commercial building firm (New Jersey area) seeking experienced framing carpenter for year round work. This is your opportunity to work for a premier building firm and become part of our family. Ability to read construction plans and effectively lead a productive crew is essential. Massive potential for future growth.

Carpenters must have the following credentials:

• 5+ years of experience in residential remodeling/addition work.

• Must be able to read and interpret blueprints.

• Must be able to effectively lead a crew of productive men.

• Valid driver’s license.

• Good communication skills (Fluent in English; some Spanish a huge plus).

• Neat appearance.

• Ability to follow directions.

• Must possess excellent craftsmanship and strong work ethic.

• Strong working knowledge of all power and hand tools of your craft.

• Must speak English

Good working knowledge of all residential construction including:

• Window & door installation

• Interior & exterior trim

• Siding

• Framing

• Roofing

• Decks

• Drywall

• Tile work

Medical Benefits and after 90 days of employment 3% matching 401K.

Job Type: Full-time

Salary: $25.00 to $40.00 /hour