Experienced Framing Carpenter
By PostEagle on July 28, 2020
Award winning family owned residential and commercial building firm (New Jersey area) seeking experienced framing carpenter for year round work. This is your opportunity to work for a premier building firm and become part of our family. Ability to read construction plans and effectively lead a productive crew is essential. Massive potential for future growth.
Carpenters must have the following credentials:
• 5+ years of experience in residential remodeling/addition work.
• Must be able to read and interpret blueprints.
• Must be able to effectively lead a crew of productive men.
• Valid driver’s license.
• Good communication skills (Fluent in English; some Spanish a huge plus).
• Neat appearance.
• Ability to follow directions.
• Must possess excellent craftsmanship and strong work ethic.
• Strong working knowledge of all power and hand tools of your craft.
• Must speak English
Good working knowledge of all residential construction including:
• Window & door installation
• Interior & exterior trim
• Siding
• Framing
• Roofing
• Decks
• Drywall
• Tile work
Medical Benefits and after 90 days of employment 3% matching 401K.
Job Type: Full-time
Salary: $25.00 to $40.00 /hour