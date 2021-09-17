New Exhibit at Paterson Museum Celebrates 100 years of Wright Aeronautical

NEW JERSEY – The Paterson Museum is excited to announce the opening of its newest changing exhibit, The Wright Way: Remembering Wright Aeronautical and Curtiss-Wright in Paterson, 1920-1946. A Centennial Exhibit.

Photo: Mrs. Harriet Brugess inserting threaded collars into propeller hubs for propeller attachment.

Originally planned for 2020, this exhibit is a collaboration between the Paterson Museum and the Passaic County Historical Society to commemorate the centennial of Wright Aeronautical, later Curtiss-Wright, opening its ﬁrst plant in Paterson, in 1920. The company would remain a major employer throughout the Greater Paterson area for over two decades, opening a series of plants on both sides of the Passaic River. Once described as “the largest airplane engine factory in the United States,” the Paterson plant employed over 2,400.

The exhibition features photographs from both the Paterson Museum and the Passaic County Historical Society’s collections. Many of these images were digitized, courtesy of the Fred J. Brotherton Charitable Foundation. All from the company’s extensive photograph archive, the images in this exhibit will provide a unique look into life at Wright’s. The exhibit will be on display from Friday, October 1st, 2021, through Friday, December 31st, 2021 in the Hannah Memorial Gallery, at The Paterson Museum.

In Photo: Softball players from Wrights’ Production Engineer team, being awarded the Chapman Trophy on October 6, 1941.

The Paterson Museum, located at 2 Market Street (on the corner of Market and Spruce Streets) is in the heart of the Paterson Great Falls National Historical Park. For more information about this event, or to learn more about the Paterson Museum, visit our website https://patersonmuseum.com/, like us on Facebook and follow us on Instagram!