Don't miss
Home   >   2nd Homepage Article   >   Easter Bonnet Contest
Winners Announced

Easter Bonnet Contest
Winners Announced

By on April 13, 2021

CLIFTON, NJ – The Clifton Recreation Department conducted a virtual Easter Bonnet Contest recently in lieu of their traditional in person contest at the Annual Bunny Bash. There we’re two categories for entry including participants ages 12 & under and participants ages 13 & over. A variety of egg-cellent entries we’re received. Below is a list of this year’s winners and honorable mentions who each received a basket of Easter goodies, gift card and a trophy or ribbon. Congratulations to everyone who entered.  We look forward to next year’s creations.

Winners 12 & Under Category
Ariana Alfaro
Loreal Castro
Grace Labriola
Ginger Mastroberte

Honorable Mention
Majesty Castro
Alejandra Gaia Lopez Aguilar
Kyle Ross
Brianna Toro


Winners 13 & Over Category (Teens & Adults)
Catherine Chidiac
Sarah Counterman
Joan Zangara

Honorable Mention
Brian Counterma

City of Clifton Recreation Department

Pictures:
Kyle Ross
Ariana Alfaro
Loreal Castro
Briana Toro
Majestry Castro
Grace Labrioa
Ginger Mastroberte

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Share on Facebook
Tweet
Follow us