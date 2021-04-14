- Social Security Phone ScamPosted 1 year ago
Easter Bonnet Contest
Winners Announced
CLIFTON, NJ – The Clifton Recreation Department conducted a virtual Easter Bonnet Contest recently in lieu of their traditional in person contest at the Annual Bunny Bash. There we’re two categories for entry including participants ages 12 & under and participants ages 13 & over. A variety of egg-cellent entries we’re received. Below is a list of this year’s winners and honorable mentions who each received a basket of Easter goodies, gift card and a trophy or ribbon. Congratulations to everyone who entered. We look forward to next year’s creations.
Winners 12 & Under Category
Ariana Alfaro
Loreal Castro
Grace Labriola
Ginger Mastroberte
Honorable Mention
Majesty Castro
Alejandra Gaia Lopez Aguilar
Kyle Ross
Brianna Toro
Winners 13 & Over Category (Teens & Adults)
Catherine Chidiac
Sarah Counterman
Joan Zangara
Honorable Mention
Brian Counterma
City of Clifton Recreation Department
