Drivers Needed
By PostEagle on May 24, 2020
Moving Company looking for reliable team drivers
– min. 2 years of commercial driving experience preferred
– must possess clean and valid basic driver’s license
Duties:
– vehicle operating throughout the Tri-State Area
– lifting and moving of household goods
– professional packing of furniture (will train the right candidate)
$16/hr + tips
Call 213-984-2693