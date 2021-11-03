Driver/Warehouse Assistant

North Jersey/Bergen County Construction Company looking for a competent person for following:

Drive 12ft Box Truck delivering material to and from job site

Stock and Reload warehouse and service vehicles

Benefits, health insurance and Overtime when available

Requirements: Valid DL, US Work Authorization, Clear Spoken English

Spanish/Polish Speaking A Plus but not Required

CDL license not required, must be comfortable driving in NYC

Phone interviews to start now

Salary to be discussed based on Experience

Call or send resume to

Call: 973.339.1511

Email: Jennifera@forteplumbing.com