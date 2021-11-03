Don't miss
Driver/Warehouse Assistant
By PostEagle on November 3, 2021
North Jersey/Bergen County Construction Company looking for a competent person for following:
Drive 12ft Box Truck delivering material to and from job site
Stock and Reload warehouse and service vehicles
Benefits, health insurance and Overtime when available
Requirements: Valid DL, US Work Authorization, Clear Spoken English
Spanish/Polish Speaking A Plus but not Required
CDL license not required, must be comfortable driving in NYC
Phone interviews to start now
Salary to be discussed based on Experience
Call or send resume to
Call: 973.339.1511
Email: Jennifera@forteplumbing.com