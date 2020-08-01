Driver Knowledge Testing Restarts Aug. 3rd

MVC Licensing Centers to Offer Testing by Appointment Only

TRENTON, NJ – The New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission announced today that driver knowledge exams, also known as “written” driver tests, will be available to all drivers, including commercial drivers, by appointment starting August 3. All Licensing Centers except Oakland and Flemington will offer the tests.

Appointments can be made up to thirty days in advance, at https://mymvc.state.nj.us/apps/schedule-knowledge-test-appointment.html. Customers are cautioned that demand will be high, so it may take time to secure an appointment.

Road tests, which re-started June 29, continue on a by-appointment basis. More information about road tests is available at the MVC website.

For more MVC news and updates, customers should visit NJMVC.gov.