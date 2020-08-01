TOMS RIVER, NJ – Your valid Ocean County Library card will be your passport to a world of free music, videos and audiobooks through the Freegal® streaming and downloading service beginning Monday, August 10.

Provided by Virginia-based Library Ideas, LLC, the Freegal® catalog contains more than 16 million songs, more than a million albums, more than 75,000 music videos and more than nine-thousand audio books from 100 countries, released through Sony Music Entertainment™. New titles are added daily.

Users can access the catalog any time to download as many as three free Mp3-formatted tracks, music videos, and/or audiobook segments each week. Streaming is unlimited.

Titles are categorized in playlists. Users can choose individual tracks to build unique playlists, collect favorites, and find new artists.

No special software is required. The free application can be downloaded through the Apple® App Store and Google® Play Store.

The service will be free for cardholders of the Ocean County Library. Cardholders should be sure that any late fees or fines amount to less than $25.

Full details about Freegal® will appear August 10 at www.theoceancountylibrary.org, as well as on Facebook and Instagram.