“Dive Into YA: It’s Not Just For Teens”

TOMS RIVER, NJ – Best-selling authors who specialize in writing for young adults will appear in a new series of virtual Ocean County Library programs beginning in April.

“Dive into YA: It’s Not Just for Teens” will feature award-winning and imaginative masters of humor, horror, suspense, mystery, non-fiction, and romance tales.

The series includes:

Crystal Maldonado , whose debut novel is Fat Chance, Charlie Vega, 6 PM Thursday, April 8 .

Sandhya Menon , award-winning New York Times bestselling author whose current novel is Of Curses and Kisses , 6 PM Thursday, April 29.

Laura Sebastian , originator of the Ash Princess series, 6 PM Thursday, May 13.

, originator of the series, 6 PM Thursday, May 13. Steve Sheinkin , filmmaker, historian, non-fiction specialist, and author of Born to Fly: The First Women’s Air Race Across America, 6 PM Thursday, May 27.

, filmmaker, historian, non-fiction specialist, and author of 6 PM Thursday, May 27. Elizabeth Lim, author of So This Is Love: A Twisted Tale, the re-imagined story of Cinderella, 6 PM Thursday, July 22.

Other featured authors will include PC Cast and Kristen Cast, Kit Frick, Pamela N. Harris, A.S. King, Darcie Little Badger, Megan McCafferty, Gretchen McNeill, Julie Murphy, Greg Neri, Molly Ostertag, Katie Zhao, and Ibi Zoboi.

The series is presented in partnership with Booktowne, Manasquan, NJ. Attendees will receive a 10% discount for Booktowne that can be used through their website.

The series aims to show the increasing appeal of Young Adult literature beyond teens. Fast-paced and conceptually bold, YA literature addresses real issues, presents diverse characters, and sparks the imagination.

Registration for the free programs is required at www.theoceancountylibrary.org/events. Registrants will receive links by email to join the programs.

