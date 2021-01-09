By Bryan Golden

Achieving success is difficult without determination. Failure only occurs when you give up. Since determination cannot be stopped, determined people don’t fail. Determination is the drive that keeps you moving forward regardless of any obstacles. Harnessing the power of determination is one of the secrets of success.

The power of determination is clearly illustrated by a young child intent on getting something they want. They are relentless in their quest. They don’t take no for an answer. They persist nonstop until their goal is realized.

Conversely, without determination, the smallest challenge will serve as a roadblock. When you don’t really want to accomplish something, you have little or no determination to do so. So, let’s explore the various factors which fuel determination.

The greater your desire to reach a goal, the more intense your determination. When you want something badly enough, you will do whatever it takes to get it. Conversely, goals with little appeal produce hardly any determination.

In order for a goal to be desirable, it must be yours. Attempting to obtain a goal imposed on you does not generate high levels of determination. So, if you are doing something solely because someone else expects it of you, your drive to succeed is much lower than if the objective were your own.

Determination is devoid of negative self-talk. Determined people don’t have any self-defeating concepts such as can’t, won’t, fail, or give up. Their attitude is that they are willing to do whatever it takes to achieve their objective.

To them, it doesn’t matter how long it takes or how many obstacles must be overcome. They have a burning desire to succeed. They get back up whenever they fall. There are no insurmountable obstacles for determined people.

To boost your determination, you need to boost your desire. This is accomplished by focusing on the benefits of success. Those people who survive life threatening circumstances understand the power of determination. The benefit of their success is survival, while the cost of failure is death.

Fortunately, most people aren’t dealing with such dire circumstances. However, being able to identify exactly what will be gained by success strengthens your determination. Visualize your success. How will you feel? What are the rewards? How will you benefit? The more detailed your mental image of the benefits of success the better.

Determination is focusing exclusively on ways to succeed. There is no room for excuses for failure. All that matters is what is needed in order to move forward. Determination means finding a solution for each problem.

Determination pushes you forward regardless of any barriers. With determination, you find a way to go over, under, or around each obstacle. Giving up is never an option. You are driven to find a way to reach your objective.

If your determination is lacking, take a look at your goals. Goals which do not excite you create little determination. You are not really motivated to accomplish something you don’t care about. How long you have had a goal is irrelevant. A goal which isn’t right for you should be changed.

Determination is powerful, whether it’s directed towards a positive or negative pursuit. There are too many instances of people who are determined to sabotage their lives. This type of person hits bottom and then keeps digging. Their misdirected determination leads them to make one bad decision after another. They will not be dissuaded in their quest for self-destruction.

Utilize determination as a positive force. Use it to make your life more satisfying and rewarding. Make sure you are on a path you consider highly desirable. With determination you cannot be stopped.

Bryan is the author of “Dare to Live Without Limits.” Contact Bryan at Bryan@columnist.com or visit www.DareToLiveWithoutLimits.com Copyright 2021 Bryan Golden