BROOKLYN, NY – On May 3rd, 2021 vandals spray painted anti-Polish slogans on Father Popieluszko’s Statue in Brooklyn’s McCarren Park section of Greenpoint. They drew a Nazi symbol of Hitler’s mustache on the face, placed a plastic trash bag over its head and strew garbage around the statue.

To read the statement of PAC New York Downstate Division Regarding Consecutive Desecration of Father Jerzy Popiełuszko Statue, click here PopieluszkoStatue