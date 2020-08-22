Chairside Dental Assistant needed in friendly, high tech dental office.

Duties include chairside assisting of the doctor, sterilization, and maintenance of dental inventory.

Looking for someone who is comfortable with computers.

We are paperless, use digital x-rays, digital impressions.

Being able to pour models and making night guards and retainers is helpful as is a NJ X-ray license.

We are a small office and do not overbook appointments.

Salary will depend on level of experience and licenses.

Health benefits and retirement matching programs available.

Will train the right person but some experience is helpful.