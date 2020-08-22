Don't miss
- Social Security Phone ScamPosted 6 months ago
- Battle of Monte Cassino Video – Check It Out!Posted 1 year ago
Dental Assistant
By PostEagle on August 22, 2020
Chairside Dental Assistant needed in friendly, high tech dental office.
Duties include chairside assisting of the doctor, sterilization, and maintenance of dental inventory.
Looking for someone who is comfortable with computers.
We are paperless, use digital x-rays, digital impressions.
Being able to pour models and making night guards and retainers is helpful as is a NJ X-ray license.
Duties include chairside assisting of the doctor, sterilization, and maintenance of dental inventory.
Looking for someone who is comfortable with computers.
We are paperless, use digital x-rays, digital impressions.
Being able to pour models and making night guards and retainers is helpful as is a NJ X-ray license.
We are a small office and do not overbook appointments.
Salary will depend on level of experience and licenses.
Health benefits and retirement matching programs available.
Will train the right person but some experience is helpful.