Dennis Polisky Maestro Men To Appear At St. John Kanty Picnic On Sun. Sept. 12th

NEW JERSEY – Looking for a fun afternoon? Well now is the time to mark Sunday, September 12 on your calendar for the St. John Kanty parish picnic to be held on the church grounds at 49 Speer Avenue, Clifton, NJ.

Plenty of great Polish and American food featuring pierogis, stuffed cabbage, kielbasy, hamburgers, hot dogs and more. Cold Polish beer and spirits for the adults. Games and activities for the children.

One of Connecticut’s top polka bands, Dennis Polisky and the Maestro Men, will be on the bandstand beginning at 2:30 p.m.

Don’t miss out on the fun and excitement. Make your plans now.