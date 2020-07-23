Deadline Extended For Scholarship

The American Institute of Polish Culture is busy collecting applications for the Harriet Irsay Scholarship and the Lennox Family Award for Excellence. Because we want as many students as possible to have the chance to be awarded $1,500, we have extended the deadline to Friday, August 7, 2020. After that, it will be time for the Scholarship Committee to review completed submissions and make winner selections.

Find requirements, the application, and the way to pay the application fee online at AIPC Scholarship 2020-2021 And tell your family and friends – now there’s still time to apply.

Join us in celebrating the wonderful gift of education!

The American Institute of Polish Culture is located at 1440 79th Street Causeway – Suite 117, Miami, FL 33141.

www.ampolinstitute.org