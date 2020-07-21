SOUTH DAKOTA – Crazy Horse Memorial Foundation has determined that its September 6, 2020 public Night Blast, which typically attracts thousands of visitors, will be canceled as a safety measure during the coronavirus pandemic. The Blast has been held annually on September 6 for 27 years in remembrance of sculpture Korczak Ziolkowski’s birthday and Oglala leader Crazy Horse’s death.

Plans are underway for the June 26th and September 6th Night Blasts in 2021.

Crazy Horse Memorial extends best wishes to those affected by the Covid-19 virus.

About Crazy Horse Memorial

Crazy Horse Memorial Foundation’s mission is to honor, protect, and preserve the culture, traditions, and living heritage of the Indians of North America. The Memorial fulfills its mission by continuing the progress on the world’s largest mountain sculpture, acting as a repository for Native American artifacts, arts and crafts through THE INDIAN MUSEUM OF NORTH AMERICA® and THE NATIVE AMERICAN EDUCATIONAL & CULTURAL CENTER®; by establishing and operating THE INDIAN UNIVERSITY OF NORTH AMERICA®, and when practical, a medical training center for American Indians. Crazy Horse Memorial is located at 12151 Avenue of the Chiefs, Crazy Horse, SD 57730. Check out the website at www.crazyhorsememorial.org