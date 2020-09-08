CRAZY HORSE, SD (Sept. 8, 2020) — Crazy Horse Memorial has announced that it will host its annual Autumn Volksmarch on Saturday and Sunday, September 26-27. This expanded two-day event, held in conjunction with the Black Hills Volkssport Association, takes place the same weekend as Custer State Park’s Buffalo Round-Up.

The Crazy Horse Volksmarch is a 10K (6.2-mile) organized hike to top of the world’s largest mountain carving in South Dakota’s southern Black Hills. Each year, Crazy Horse Memorial hosts spring and fall events; this year, due to the unfortunate outbreak of the novel coronavirus, the team cancelled the Spring Volksmarch.

“We’re looking forward to bringing the Volksmarch back this month, and doing it safely,” said Monique Ziolkowski, chief executive officer. “We will have spacing recommendations for our hikers, along with a variety of safety protocols in place to protect the health of our staff and our guests.”

Registration will be open from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. both days, and hikers must be off the trail by 4 p.m each day. Pets are not permitted.

Hikers must pay $3 each to the Black Hills Volkssport Association to participate in the event. Although Crazy Horse Memorial is waiving admission fees for all hikers, a donation of three cans of nonperishable food items per person would be greatly appreciated. The Memorial will donate the contributed food to regional food drives.

Regular admission will apply to visitors who are not hiking. The Crazy Horse Memorial complex will be open at 6 a.m. both days, and breakfast will be available at the Laughing Water Restaurant. The complex will close following the Laser Light Show each evening. On Saturday, Sept. 26, the Laser Light Show will begin at approximately 8:30 p.m., following the Brulé concert and veterans program. On Sunday, Sept. 27, guests can enjoy the Laser Light Show at 7:30 p.m.

To learn more about Crazy Horse Memorial, to plan a visit, and for information about making a contribution, call (605) 673-4681 or visit crazyhorsememorial.org . To stay up to date on the latest news and events, follow the Crazy Horse Memorial on Facebook (/crazyhorsememorial), Twitter (@crazyhorsemem) and Instagram (@crazyhorsememorial); and follow The Indian University of North America on Facebook (/TheIndianUniversityofNorthAmerica) and Instagram (@IndianUniversityCrazyHorse).